Kohli didn’t miss cricket much during virus break

NEW DELHI: India skipper Virat Kohli has said he did not miss cricket as much as he expected during the months-long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kohli, who also captains Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently started training in the United Arab Emirates for the virus-delayed start of the glitzy Twenty20 tournament on September 19.

“When I had our practice session yesterday, it is (when) I realised how long it has been,” Kohli said during an interview posted on RCB’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. “When I was heading towards the practice session, I felt nervous, bit jittery, but I was OK. Honestly, I didn’t miss the game as much as I thought I might.

“Maybe because I’d been going on for nine, 10 years before that and this was the only break I was ever going to get (which was) that long.”

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood star, recently announced they were expecting their first child in January. “The best thing was Anushka and myself were at home. We never got so much to spend together since we started seeing each other (in 2013),” Kohli said.

“Just being in your own home with the one you love, you couldn’t ask for anything better. We just made the most of the whole time.”

Kohli will remain in a bio-bubble with his Bangalore teammates throughout the 53-day tournament.