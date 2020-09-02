Pakistan’s inconsistency a hurdle to greatness: Zaheer

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas believes a lack of consistency in performance is a major hurdle that Pakistan have to surmount to become one of the world’s best teams.

“The Pakistan team lacks consistency, which is a big hurdle on the way to becoming one of the best teams in the world,” Abbas told cricketpakistan.com.pk. “We don’t want to be known as a team which only performs well against weak opposition.”

Abbas was disappointed to see Pakistan lose the Test series against England, especially the first match. He said: “Pakistan should have won the first Test after taking a first-innings lead of more than 100 runs. I was extremely disappointed to see Pakistan lose that match. I won’t take names but the team made mistakes and had to pay for it in the end.”

The former International Cricket Council (ICC) president said Pakistan needs more players like Babar Azam in order to become a competitive side in world cricket. Abbas, who scored 5,062 runs in 78 Tests, was satisfied with Azam’s performance.

“Babar did fairly well in the Test series and looked confident while he was batting,” Abbas said. “I hope Pakistan produces more players like Babar Azam so that the pressure is not entirely on one player,” he added. He also shared his thoughts on Azhar Ali’s future as Test captain. “This is the board’s (Pakistan Cricket Board) decision to continue Azhar as captain.

“After playing much cricket, Azhar should be mature by now and understand the importance of scoring runs and leading from the front as it will have a positive impact on the entire team,” he said.

Abbas, who scored 2,572 runs in 62 ODIs, also backed middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq, who underperformed during the series, to improve with if he made a slight technical adjustment.

He said: “Asad has a good technique but — like most players, — he is weak on the balls moving away from him. He needs to make a slight adjustment in his stance by keeping his shoulder towards the bowler rather than being chest-on as it could make a huge difference.”

Abbas was also happy to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame, after recently becoming the sixth player from Pakistan to achieve that honour. “It is a big honour for me as well as Pakistan.

“I was hopeful was being inducted in this list eight or nine years ago but everything happens for a reason and I’m still very happy,” he added.