Do your job

This refers to the news report ‘Breach in Badin LBOD not fixed yet’ (Aug 30). It highlights the laid-back attitude of officials at the irrigation department, who failed to monitor the repair and maintenance of the dykes. There is no doubt that rains/floods are the chief reason for dykes’ damage. However, the responsibility to take preventive measures well before the rainy season rests with the provincial irrigation department. The 200-foot wide breech shows that the irrigation department wasn’t well-prepared. Now, who will pay for the damage caused to the crops and the villages in the adjoining areas?
Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar
Wah Cant