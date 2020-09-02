Choked drains

The destruction caused by the rains in Karachi has exposed the performance of those who were tasked to administer the posh areas of DHA and Clifton and those who were responsible for the affairs of the most neglected localities in the vicinity of Gujjar Nala. When construction on or along the drains and commercialisation in residential areas are allowed without paying attention to the capacity of the existing drainage system, heavy rains create the same chaos and disruption that we witnessed in Karachi. The NDMA chief has said that the biggest issue that Karachi faces is legal and illegal encroachments. I fail to understand how encroachments can be declared legal. The land allocated for drainage system, amenity parks, and graveyards has been used for building residential areas. Those who are in power must realise that the flow of water is regulated by laws of physics. In absence of a proper drainage system, streets were bound to get flooded.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore