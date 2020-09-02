Tourism dilemma

Of course, we all want tourism to flourish in the country. It brings in much-needed revenue every day for entrepreneurs of every kind - especially in the country's northern areas where the weather is cool, and to where people escape the humidity and heat of the plains. But alongside tourism, we also need responsibility. Otherwise the decision by the government to open up the tourism sector could turn into a disaster.

According to figures, so far over seven 745,000 people have visited six districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kaghan, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Chitral. Thousands of vehicles have entered these locations and people have stayed generally at hotels, at camping sites or at rest houses. But because there was a complete failure to follow the SOPs laid down by the government despite an awareness programme carried out by the KP government with the cooperation of the World Bank, there has been somewhat of a disaster. Cases of Covid-19 have been reported, forcing a smart lockdown in some areas. If this continues, we could have a new outbreak of Covid-19. This must not happen. We need tourism, but we also need responsibility and in the current situation one cannot come without the other. The government needs to take much firmer steps to ensure SOPs are adhered to. At the moment, according to reports coming in, people are not wearing masks, not using sanitizers and not observing social distancing either while travelling or while staying at their destinations.

The fact that populations in more removed areas of the country may not have been exposed to Covid-19 makes them more vulnerable to contracting the disease. Gilgit-Baltistan had already shown awareness of this by insisting on a negative test result for the virus – obtained from the Aga Khan Hospital – before any person could be admitted into the territory. Given that our people are not amongst the most disciplined in the world perhaps we need similar measures for other areas. But even if these restrictions are imposed, we still need to create far greater awareness about implementing SOPs and advising hotel staff to turn away guests who refuse to follow them. Only if this happens can we keep people safe and prevent new pockets of the virus occurring in various parts of the country. The badly affected tourism sector desperately needed a boost. But the people who live there do not need Covid-19. Measures are required to make it possible for both to happen side by side. If tourism is to continue then more regulation is needed. Local communities can be educated about this so that they can help ensure the necessary safety measures are enforced. The task is not easy but we need to keep a balance between rescuing a flagging economy and ensuring that we do not have a new outbreak of the coronavirus, particularly in parts of the country where the healthcare system is badly underdeveloped.