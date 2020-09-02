Nine feared dead after minibus plunges into Chenab

ISLAMABAD: At least nine people are feared dead after a minibus plunged into the raging River Chenab in Indian-occupied Kashmir’s Ramban district, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Tuesday.

Police said nine people have been missing since the Ramban-bound vehicle skidded off a highway and fell into the river in the Mehar area of the district, some 153km away from held Srinagar on Monday evening. There was a lone survivor who was thrown out of the bus when it rolled into the river.

“The lone survivor in the mishap said they were just one kilometre away from Ramban town when the incident took place,” a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Nazim Khan said the vehicle was swept away in the strong currents of the river when it fell in. Rescue efforts were under way, but were abandoned due to inclement weather. Local government officials said the operation resumed Tuesday morning.

“We have requisitioned army divers to retrieve the missing vehicle although the chances of finding any survivors seem to be bleak,” an official at deputy commissioner’s office said.

Deadly road accidents are common in the region, which are often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu highway, only connecting the occupied Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world at several places in Ramban district.