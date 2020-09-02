Man kills brother

HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his real brother in Meelam village, police said here on Tuesday.

The motive behind the murder was stated to be a property dispute. According to officials of the Khalabat Township Police Station, Muhammad Yaqub, 79, and his younger brother Muhammad Salim, 68, had a dispute over the ownership of a piece of land in Meelam village and had been engaged in litigation for the last several years. Both brothers came across in the afternoon and after an altercation, the elder brother Muhammad Yaqub allegedly opened fire on Salim with a 30-bore pistol, injuring him critically. The injured was shifted to the Haripur Trauma Centre where he succumbed to his injuries, police and hospital sources said. The police claimed to have arrested the alleged killer.