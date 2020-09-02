Mobile phone tower blown up

MIRANSHAH: A cellular phone tower was blown up in Mohammadkhel area in Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan, police sources said on Tuesday. The sources said that unidentified persons had planted explosives around the tower and blew it up. The tower, they said, had been installed in Mohammadkhel area recently. The explosion damaged tower and suspended the service of the cellular phones in area. The police registered a case.