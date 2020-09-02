AKF launches latest Covid-19 PCR laboratory

PESHAWAR: Al-Khidmat Foundation Tuesday launched a state - of-the-art PCR laboratory at its hospital here to provide the facility of coronavirus test to the dwellers of the city at their doorsteps.

Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Former central president of Al-Khodmat Foundation Dr Hafeezur Rahman, provincial president Khalid Waqas and general secretary Shakir Siddiqui also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers informed that Al-Khidmat Foundation has been providing every service to the affected people during the Covid-19. The PCR laboratory would overcome the pressing need of the people of the provincial metropolis. Now they would be able to get the Covid test within an hour.