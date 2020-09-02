Man ends life after fiancé’s suicide in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: An Afghan national hanged himself to death out of frustration after his fiancé committed suicide in Adilkhad village in Landikotal, official sources said on Tuesday. The sources said that the Afghan national identified as Khan alias Khany was engaged to an Afghan girl (J) six months ago. However, Khan’s fiancé hanged herself with the rope at her home in Adilkhad due to unknown reasons. Later, Khan also hanged himself at his room in Landikotal Bazaar when he came to know about the death of his fiancé. The police registered cases and started investigations.