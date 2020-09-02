close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

Martyred DSP laid to rest in Bannu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

BANNU: Funeral prayer was held for Jalil Khan, the martyred deputy superintendent of police of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), at his native village Naar Shukrullah in the district on Tuesday. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bannu Range, Awal Khan, CTD Senior Superintendent of Police Sajjad Khan, Bannu District Police Officer Wasim Riaz, civil and military officials and people from all walks of life attended the Namaza-e-Janaza. The deceased was later laid to rest with state honours. DSP Jalil Khan embraced martyrdom after he succumbed to injuries. He was hit by target killers at Zafar Colony in Dera Ismail Khan recently. He was critically wounded and was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where he breathed his last on Monday.

Latest News

More From Peshawar