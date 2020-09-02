Opp in KP Assembly flays govt for price-hike, unemployment

PESHAWAR: Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday criticized the government for skyrocketing price-hike and unemployment.

Initiating the debate on the price-hike and unemployment, the parliamentary leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Lutfur Rehman said the government had miserably failed to provide basic rights to the public that was why it had no right to rule.

Basic necessities like flour, sugar and pulses were out of the reach of ordinary people as the prices of these commodities recorded 20 to 25 percent hike, he said. He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership had reneged on the promises made with the people during the election campaign like bringing down oil, edibles and none-food items prices, creating 10 million jobs, constructing five million housing units and instead deprived hundreds of thousands of people of jobs. Economic growth was zero, foreign policy was a failure and execution of megaprojects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had come to a halt, he added. He said during the last two years the country was pushed into darkness and the prime minister was advising the people to keep silent. He said the inefficient government had brought the country on the verge of collapse.

Awami National Party (ANP) parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said it was ironic that the youth of a province rich in natural resources were compelled to go abroad for earning their livelihood due to unemployment. He said the prices of edibles had gone beyond the purchasing power of the people. The federal government has not been releasing the Rs550 billion arrears on account of net hydel profit, oil and gas royalty and closed the western border for trade then how the province would be able to create jobs and improve its economy, he asked. The ANP leader said the province would not be dependent on Punjab for wheat and flour rather it would export wheat if the Chashma Right Bank Canal project was executed and its cost had reached Rs190 billion. He said Pashtuns were being insulted at the Torkham border and trade routes with Afghanistan remained closed reducing the chances of economic activities in the province, while on the other the eastern border, with an enemy country was open for trade. Ahmad Kundi of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said GDP growth had come down to zero, inflation was recorded high due to the wrong policies of the rulers. The province is not being given its arrears and constitutional rights despite the fact the same party is in power at the centre and province.

He complained KP was producing 50,000 barrels oil per day out of the total 90,000 barrel indigenous oil but there was no oil refinery in the province then how jobs could be created for the youth of the province. Mir Kalam Wazir, Salahuddin Khan, Hafiz Hasamuddin, and Nisar Mohmand also came down hard on the government for its failure to provide any relief to the masses and pushing the country towards darkness and backwardness. In their reply Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra and Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi, however, rejected the opposition criticism and said things were moving in the right direction. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only honest leader putting the country on the path to progress. The food minister claimed neither there was any flour shortage nor price-hike, 150-gram roti will be available at Rs 10 soon. All edibles are available on reasonable rates, he added. Taimur Jhagra criticized the opposition saying only six members were present in the House and others left the House. He claimed the government had succeeded on many fronts including controlling coronavirus pandemic, improving economy and health services, etc. Earlier, the House passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Area Development Authority Bill, 2020. The bill is expedient to re-establish and continue the Local Areas development Authorities established under the KP Urban Planning Ordinance 1978 and later repealed by the KP Provincial Urban Development Board (dissolution0 Ordinance, 2002.

The bill also provides for the establishment of two new Authorities, Urban Areas development Authority, Dir (Lower and Upper) and Urban Areas development Authority, Chitral (Lower and Upper. While the KP Delimitation of Local Councils (repeal) Bill, 2020 was also introduced.

The House witnessed a rumpus and the opposition parties, ANP and PPP members staged a walkout from the House protesting against Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan for not allowing Khushdil Khan and Nighat Orakzai to speak on a point of order. Before adjourning the session till September 4, the deputy speaker said that the opposition members were not interested in a solution but making speeches just for point-scoring and leaving the House without listening to their points.