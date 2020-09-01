Three soldiers martyred during S Waziristan operation: ISPR

WANA: Three soldiers were martyred during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan, the military's media wing said.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces’ blocking position during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar. Four other soldiers were also injured.