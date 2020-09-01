Federal, Sindh information ministers at loggerheads over Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz came hard on Pakistan People's Party and said the government did not have dollars 10 billion and even if it had, it would never give to the Sindh government.

Speaking here at a news conference, the minister alleged that if the government gave dollars 10 billion, these would go straight into the accounts of PPP leaders and their pockets. He said while referring to Sindh Minister Nasir Shah’s statement that dollars 10 billion were needed to fix Karachi’s problems. “Whenever an issue surfaces, their leadership goes missing. And talks of political victimisation,” he charged.

On the contrary to this, he noted that Imran Khan represented a Pakistan in which the welfare of the people and lifting of the poor from the poverty line was the top priority. He continued that all the steps taken by the prime minister were for the poor and middle class instead of the elite, the steps he has taken or is taking which we call New Pakistan.

The minister alleged that while putting aside the national interest, the joint opposition wanted to get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) in exchange for its support to legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). He emphatically said that while opposing the FATF legislation, the opposition did everything to push Pakistan into the black list of FATF.

He contended that Pakistan could not afford to be placed in the black list of FATF and added, “We have to pass these FATF bills to protect Pakistan from financial difficulties and people from the impact of inflation”. He claimed that the opposition wanted NRO by changing the law and by interpreting the law in its own favour.

However, the minister said that it was still being hoped that opposition would support the FATF legislation. “I urge members of parliament to keep in view the interest of the country”.

The minister again said that the opposition parties were raising hue and cry as they wanted that nobody should ask them about their theft.

He said that the health system in Sindh was bad, people do not get medicine or ambulance. Shibli Faraz said, "That is why these people are restless because we have exposed their identity to the public that they were asking for NRO in this case. The NRO is to define corruption according to me and change the law in such a way that whoever commits theft is acquitted. If it was committed five years ago, it should not be taken into account”.

He contended that looking at all the things they were asking for, instead of giving useful advice and giving their own strategy, they sometimes announce the APC through their negative politics, which will not happen. He said that if there was an APC, it would be only symbolic because it has no power, no unity among them and there is malice against each other.

He said that opposition’s only agenda was that why the way Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the country steadfastly. He contended that there was no doubt that there was inflation and there was a difficult time, but it will continue to be easing. The economy has reactivated and the signs are positive. The bad effects will soon be over.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan should have full faith that the present leadership has much better transparency, determination and decision making than in the past and the people are the main focus of whatever they are deciding and none else.

Meanwhile, responding to Shibli Faraz' comments, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah in a statement said that leave $10 billion, just give Sindh's share of Rs162 billion under NFC Awards. He further said that if there was a Nobel Prize for misleading the nation, PTI government would get it.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz Monday said the federal government and its institutions were extending all kinds of cooperation to the Sindh government to overcome problems arising due to heavy rains in Karachi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of city of Quaid were going through a difficult time due to heavy rains. The sympathies of the whole nation were with the people of Karachi, he added. Shibli Faraz said that all resources were being utilised to deal with the emergency situation in Karachi without any political discrimination.