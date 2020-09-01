China, India engage in another face-off in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has repulsed the Indian army attack in Eastern Ladakh which was termed by the Indians as “pre-emptive action”.

A Chinese military spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Shuili, claimed in a statement that it was India that had violated China’s sovereignty. "The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures and will pay close attention to developments and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and peace and stability in border areas," said the spokesperson.

The delayed reports suggested that on the night between Saturday and Sunday Indian Army tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake. It has further exacerbated the military standoff, continuing since early May. Details of the latest fight are still coming in.

Indian Defence Ministry statement on Sunday indicated that there had been another confrontation between the two armies, further escalating their standoff levels. It has raised the specter of India facing a perpetually hot second front. Indian defence sources indicated that presently there are around three additional Indian army divisions of around 60,000-70,000 personnel to supplement some 20,000 troops from the Leh-based 3 division tasked with minding the LAC in eastern Ladakh against the PLA.