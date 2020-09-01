Frustration runs high: Residents hold large demonstration against Clifton Cantonment

KARACHI: The residents of the upscale Clifton and Defence Housing Authority held a large protest outside the CBC office in DHA Phase-VI on Monday afternoon against the miserable failure of the cantonment board authorities to drain out the rainwater that has accumulated in their houses, streets, and neighbourhoods in the last five days.

Hundreds of houses in Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Ittehad and other phases of the DHA remained submerged under rainwater. Several phases of the DHA still don’t have power forcing a large number of residents to move to various hotels. One of the protesting residents, Maani Jafri told The News how he has moved to a private hotel in the District South along with his wife and children after his ground floor apartment became flooded and there was no light for the last five days.

The protesters gathered at the Cantonment Board, Clifton, on Monday afternoon with placards and raised slogans against its CEO Saleem Hassan Wattoo. They were carrying placards demanding the removal of the cantonment board CEO, etc. A woman in a wheelchair who was a part of the protest held a placard that stated: ‘Don’t have anything.’ Talking to The News, she said that they had incurred a huge loss in rainfall in DHA, and the authorities were nowhere to be seen. Another protester held a placard asking the CBC CEO to pay Rs17,500 for their generators and stop lying in the courts. A young protester said that the CBC had failed to create and maintain the civic infrastructure, despite collecting heavy taxes. He demanded an audit of the current and past accounts of the CBC. Aslam, who is living in the DHA for the past 30 years, said every year after rain they face a massive disaster. “It doesn’t matter if it rains 25mm, 50mm or 100mm, three-to-four feet water accumulates in the area,” he said and while forbidding people to buy properties in the DHA lamented that no CBC official ever comes to their help.

Earlier, the protesters weren’t allowed to enter the CBC office premises, but when their numbers rose, they thronged the office, forcing the CEO to turn up at 2:30pm and asking three protesters' representatives to meet him.

According to the minutes of the meeting, the residents of the DHA and Clifton demanded early removal of rainwater from the area, restoration of power in 24 hours, and maintenance of road, drains, and sewerage lines. The CBC CEO agreed to dewater the areas within three days, reconstruction of infrastructure, reconstruction and repair of water drainage, audit report of CBC, fumigation in all phases. To the other request for a meeting of residents with the station commander, the protesters were told that it will be forwarded to the relevant office. During the dewatering of various phases, representatives suggested by the residents' group should be included to visit the pump stations during dewatering of Bukhari Commercial, Nishat and Toheed Commercial areas. The representatives will be part of all the meetings held to address these issues.

However, the meeting remained focussed on the complaints and the CEO CBC refused outright to sign or stamp any acknowledgment of the problems, said one of the protesting women. “They haven’t given us officially anything on their letterhead, so the [meeting] is of no value legally.” If things remain unchanged on Thursday, they would again protest in front of the DHA office, she said. She, however, said that officials have assured of dewatering from the DHA, be it in basements of houses, shops and offices and garbage will be removed.

The DHA, meanwhile, tweeted that the stormwater drain was constructed in 2007 with planning consideration of the last 100 years precipitation record of Karachi. “Much before the onset of ongoing monsoon season, complete desilting and cleaning of drain was carried out. Perhaps nature had greater challenge for us, as against our sustenance capacity of 207mm rain in 24 hours, the current spell was 235mm in 12 hours, (more than double).”

The DHA, in its tweet, further mentioned that they don’t absolve themselves from their obligation towards mitigating the woes of their residents. “We have also approached and taken on board the real stakeholders, the DHA dwellers, through all the resident associations of DHA,” it reads adding that the DHA and CBC with all its available resources as well as with support of provincial and federal department are working round-the- clock to bring life back to normal.

To this, Architect Arif Belgrmi said that the drains were not desilted in time. “They were already full of water,” he said and added that in many cases, the drains couldn’t discharge because the outfall drain had a higher level of accumulated water. "That’s what’s happening now, we are waiting for the water level to go down,” he said. No CBC official, including their official spokesperson, Amir Abdul Rub responded to the repeated phone calls by The News.

The KE in its press statement said that despite hurdles and impediments to restoration work because of standing rainwater in several parts of DHA and Clifton, it has been able to re-energize more than 95pc of the city. It claimed two feeders with prolonged outage issues in the DHA Phase IV and Muslim Commercial were powered up. Apart from these, Clifton Block-VII and two feeders out of three in Bath Island were also been energized. The K-Electric’s teams continued to make efforts to energize five feeders in DHA due to extremely severe water-logging issues in Bukhari Commercial Area, Ittehad Commercial area, Khayabane-e-Shahbaz and parts of 26th Street, which have created a severe public safety hazard.

Earlier, following drainage of stagnant water in DHA's Shujaat and Nishat, restoration work proceeded faster and the KE teams were also able to power up several feeders, including DHA Phase-II Ext., DHA Phase-VII, Gizri Lane, Badar Commercial, Phase-V Ext., Phase-II, Main Commercial Avenue, Khayabane Badar, Block-2 Clifton and Main Clifton Road. The K-Electric’s field teams are working to expedite power restoration but continue to face challenges because of water-logging in parts of DHA Phase-VIII (Khayabane Qasim, Roomi), Saba Avenue off Khayabane Muhafiz till Khayabane Ittehad, Bokhari Commercial, Sehar Commercial, Nishat Commercial, Ittehad Commercial, Shahbaz Commercial and Rahat Commercial.

The KE said restoration of power in the remaining areas was entirely dependent on the drainage of water, following which the KE expected to revive power at the feeder level within the next six to 12 hours and then proceed to the resolution of localised faults.