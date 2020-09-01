close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
September 1, 2020

Israel sees Rs1,075b bilateral trade with UAE

September 1, 2020

TEL AVIV: Talks to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates launch this week with a focus on economic issues, with thornier defense matters pushed off as controversy churns around the Gulf Nation’s bid to buy the US’s top warplane, foreign media reported. Israel’s Finance Ministry sees potential for annual bilateral trade starting at $2 billion and building up to $6.5 billion (Rs1,075 billion) once cooperation matures. The UAE Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

