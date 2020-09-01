Israel sees Rs1,075b bilateral trade with UAE

TEL AVIV: Talks to normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates launch this week with a focus on economic issues, with thornier defense matters pushed off as controversy churns around the Gulf Nation’s bid to buy the US’s top warplane, foreign media reported. Israel’s Finance Ministry sees potential for annual bilateral trade starting at $2 billion and building up to $6.5 billion (Rs1,075 billion) once cooperation matures. The UAE Foreign Ministry declined to comment.