Shahbaz appeals to nation to offer special prayers for stopping rains

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has appealed to the nation to offer special prayers (Nawafil) over the situation of rains and floods in the country. In his message issued Monday, he said we should all pray to Allah Almighty for stopping rain spell and floods. He said we are all grieved over the loss of lives and properties due to torrential rains in Sindh and Punjab. He also paid tributes to the emergency services personnel working round-the-clock to rescue people from rains and floods. He said party workers and leaders should remain alert and motivated to help people in distress. He also offered full cooperation of Opposition parties to the federal and provincial governments to cope with the current situation. He also urged the federal government to work with provincial governments in getting people out of trouble.

On the other hand, Shahbaz said with the martyrdom of three security forces officials in South Waziristan, the latest addition to the bulk of sacrifices the armed forces are rendering for country’s security.

He said nation will remain indebted to the martyrs. He expressed condolences with their families. He also condemned pellet gun attack and tear gas shelling on Kashmiris during Muharram procession by the Indian army. He said it is the violation of international law and regulations of United Nations regarding human rights. He demanded the international community to take notice of atrocities of Indian Army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Meanwhile, he said he feels sorry to hear about the fire incident at the residence of senior PML-N leader Engr Amir Muqam in Malam Jabba. PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will also meet with social worker Faisal Edhi in Karachi. He will visit the affected areas and meet with the victims’ families. The PML-N president will also visit party office in Nazimabad to get briefing from party leaders and workers on the unprecedented rains in Karachi.