Moscow to host Sino-Pak-Russia summit

ISLAMABAD: Two sets of back-to-back meetings of Pakistan, China and Russian defence ministers followed by foreign ministers of the three countries in Moscow in second and third week of September would prove to be an important regional development in the wake of global turbulence created by power centres resisting creation of multi-polar world and establishment of new regional blocks.

The ministers will be guest in Kremlin for having the meetings on the brinks of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) multilateral conclaves of eight countries of the region. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told The News Monday evening from Multan that the formal decision would be taken upon his returning to the federal capital.

Indian ministers will also be attending the conclaves and they too will also avail the opportunity to rub their shoulders with the visiting ministers of the member countries. The Moscow conclaves are taking place weeks ahead of 19th SCO Council of Heads of State gathering scheduled to be held in India around the year-end.

It is unlikely that India will avail the opportunity due to COVID-19 critical situation in that country. New Delhi may opt for a video conference, but the decision would be taken in Moscow. Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have received the invitation for the SCO conclaves.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Saturday that the SCO conclaves are taking place at a crucial juncture of the region as India has committed aggression against China recently while it has aggravated the relations with Pakistan through nasty action in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and by brutalising the Muslim population in India. Indian are hopeful that their ministers will also have meeting with their counterparts on the occasion. The SCO charter binds its member countries to not resort to military conflict and settle their disputes through dialogue. The charter discourages the member countries foe having bilateral acrimony. The Moscow gathering will provide opportunity to India for having ministerial echelon talks with Pakistan and China separately.