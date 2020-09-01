South Punjab Secretariat functional, gets 10 secys

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday made south Punjab civil secretariat functional with the appointment of 10 administrative secretaries in the first phase.

According to a notification, special secretary health M Ajmal Bhatti has been transferred and posted as secretary health south Punjab, additional secretary (budget) Finance Department Obaidullah Anwar has been appointed as secretary finance south Punjab, Shoaib Iqbal Syed, programme director Punjab Resource Management Programme (PRMP), as secretary Planning and Development Department (P&D) south Punjab, Raja Khurram Shahzad, DG Provincial Disaster ManagementAuthority (PDMA), as secretary local government south Punjab, Liaquat Ali Chattha, OSD, as secretary housing south Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Multan, as secretary agriculture south Punjab, Aftab Ahmad Pirzada, additional commissioner Bahawalpur, as secretary livestock and dairy development south Punjab and Naushin Malik, director development and finance Bahawalpur as secretary services south Punjab.

Moreover Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha has been given additional charge of the post of secretary home south Punjab, Secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs Nazir Ahmad Gajana as secretary law south Punjab.