Nepra fines KE Rs200m over power outages in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday imposed Rs200 million penalty on K-Electric (KE) for excessive unscheduled power outage in Karachi during June-July this year.
The Nepra had imposed a fine of Rs200 million on K-Electric for carrying-out excessive load-shedding in Karachi during the months of June and July, 2020 and violating Nepra Act, terms and conditions of its license(s) and directions given by the authority in its multi-year tariff, said a statement.
On June 24 this year, Nepra had announced to initiate an investigation against K-Electric into forced load-shedding in Karachi. During a public hearing held in June, Nepra Chairman Tauseef Farooqi had said an investigation would be conducted into unannounced load-shedding by K-Electric in the city of Karachi. Reasons for load-shedding would be brought before the public, he said.
There have been protests by people over the prolonged power outages in the city. Protesters claimed that they were facing 12-hour loadshedding and demanded action to stop power outages.