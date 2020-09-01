China, India engage in another face-off in Ladakh

ISLAMABAD: Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has repulsed Indian army attack in Eastern Ladakh which was termed by the Indians as “pre-emptive action”.

A Chinese military spokesperson, Colonel Zhang Shuili, claimed in a statement that it was India that had violated China’s sovereignty. “The Chinese military is taking necessary countermeasures and will pay close attention to developments and resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and peace and stability in border areas,” said the spokesperson.

The delayed reports suggested that on the night between Saturday and Sunday Indian army tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake. It has further exacerbated the military standoff, continuing since early May. Details of the latest fight are still coming in.

Indian Defence Ministry statement on Sunday indicated that there had been another confrontation between the two armies, further escalating their standoff levels. It has raised the specter of India facing a perpetually hot second front. Indian defence sources indicated that presently there are around three additional Indian army divisions of around 60,000-70,000 personnel to supplement some 20,000 troops from the Leh-based 3 division tasked with minding the LAC in eastern Ladakh against the PLA.

These formations are backed by over 120-odd T72M1 and T90S main battle tanks positioned at various sensitive locations in eastern Ladakh, which in turn are augmented by the newly inducted BAE Systems M777 155mm light-weight howitzers, varied missile batteries and associated systems. All these platforms have furthermore been airlifted to the region by the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) latest CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters and C-17 and C-130J-30 fixed wing transport aircraft.

Indian military planners are agreed that collectively, these extra troops had escalated the situation ominously along the LAC from mere border management deployment to ‘forces-in-being’, in effect significantly upping the ante on the conflict escalation ladder.

The corresponding PLA ‘forces-in being’ too are amply supported by formidable armour, artillery and missile assets, appreciably raising conflict prospects for India.

Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat categorically declared last week that India’s military options were ‘available’ in dealing with PLA, if diplomatic and military talks failed to resolve the impasse. Two days later Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar said the border situation along the LAC was the most serious after 1962 in which India came off worse. He maintained that in fact after, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border as the quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides of the LAC was also unprecedented. He referred to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers including an officer of Colonel rank.

Indian defence analyst Rahul Bedi has reminded that are these not perceptibly disturbing foundation blocks, indicating the opening up of a second live conflict front for India, in addition to the one prevailing with Pakistan along the restive LOC in Kashmir, and one the army and country can ill afford?

Chinese are not prepared to withdraw as per Indian desire. Former Indian Foreign Secretary Saran has said that in recent years, Pakistan’s and China’s strategic and territorial interests regarding India had coalesced, hinting that he anticipated increased military collaboration between the two against Delhi, especially regarding the strategic Siachen Glacier.

This speculation by the former foreign secretary further reinforces the operationally apocalyptic ‘two-front’ war scenario for India. Once the winter troop deployment of 25,000-30,000 troops along the LAC ensues October onwards, to prevent the PLA from seizing more Indian territory than it already occupies. Senior military officers said it would debilitatingly render the LAC into another ‘active’ frontier, similar to the ‘hot’ 747km-long LoC. In short, the LAC will morph, from an essentially peaceful, albeit disputed, frontier into one more ‘no war, no peace’ zone for India. Rahul Bedi has reminded that even General Bipin Rawat as army chief, till end 2019, had warned the country to be prepared for a simultaneous ‘two-front’ war against China and Pakistan, but had seemingly neither initiated measures to thwart such an outcome nor prepare for it.

At a seminar at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) in Delhi in September 2017, he declared that despite all three countries possessing nuclear arms, “warfare lies within the realm of reality” along India’s northern and western borders with Pakistan and China.

General Rawat has earlier stated that China had already started ‘flexing its muscles’ by trying to ‘nibble away’ at Indian territory in a ‘gradual manner’ to test its threshold limits. He stated that China was a country India had to be “wary about and remain prepared for situations that could develop into conflicts”.

The former army chief also said that India did not “see any scope for reconciliation with Pakistan as its military, polity and people have decided that India wants to break their country into pieces”. Consequently, Pakistan could “swing into action to take advantage of India’s preoccupation with China” he stated further, highlighting the two-front war situation but not offering either solution or remedy.

General Rawat further stipulated that it was a ‘myth’ to assume that nuclear-armed neighbours like India on one side and Pakistan and China on the other do not go to war. “Credible (nuclear) deterrence does not take away the threat of (conventional) war,” he incredulously stated, adding that in our (Indian) context, “that may also not be true”. He also emphasised the “supremacy and primacy” of the Indian army over the two other services in fighting wars. “Wars will be fought on land, and therefore the primacy of the army must be maintained over the air force and navy,” the former army chief had added.

Rahul Bedi pointed out that the evolving situation along the LAC will also test the machismo that successive Indian military chiefs have periodically displayed over the past 15 years regarding fighting a possible ‘two-front’ war. Many of them had publicly displayed bravado in reiterating the Indian military’s ability particularly the army in ably executing a dual conflict, if it emerged. “But now that such a possibility has arisen, it has resulted in a panicky military effecting emergency materiel purchases and looking to other countries like Australia, Japan, Israel and the US for backup and assistance,” said a former three-star Indian army officer.

The Indian army has significantly enhanced deployment of troops and weapons in all ‘strategic points’ around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh following it’s an unsuccessful attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the area, authoritative Indian sources said on Monday. The army has also further bolstered overall surveillance mechanisms in all areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand claimed that the Chinese military carried out ‘provocative military movements’ to ‘unilaterally’ change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 but the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops.

Top military and security brass has already reviewed the entire situation in eastern Ladakh. Separately, Indian COAS General MM Naravane held a meeting with top military officials over the fresh confrontation, the sources said. They said the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also been told to enhance its surveillance on increasing Chinese air activities along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

There have been reports that China has deployed J-20 long-range fighter jets and several other key assets in strategically located Hotan airbase which is around 310kms from eastern Ladakh. In the last three months, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC. The IAF carried out nighttime combat air patrols over the eastern Ladakh region in an apparent message to China that it was ready to deal with any eventualities in the mountainous region.