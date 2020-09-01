Israeli plane flies over Saudi Arabia for first time

WASHINGTON: An Israeli airplane crossed through Saudi Arabian airspace for the first time on Monday as it carried a delegation of Israeli and American officials, including senior White House advisers Jared Kushner and Robert O’Brien, to a historic round of peace talks in the United Arab Emirates, foreign media reported on Monday.

The kingdom allowed the breakthrough El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. flyover after the UAE and Israel agreed this month to establish ties — a first between the Jewish state and a Gulf Arab nation. Talks during this first, 24-hour round will focus on economic issues, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Ivanka Trump, the US president’s daughter, tweeteda video of Kushner, her husband and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, and O’Brien, the national security adviser, on the flight. The opening of Saudi skies, closed because the countries have never had diplomatic relations, reflects the growing willingness by Gulf Arab states to publicly recognise their warming ties with Israel.