Three soldiers martyred during S Waziristan search operation: ISPR

WANA: Three soldiers were martyred during a search operation by security forces in South Waziristan, the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the three soldiers were martyred as terrorists fired at security forces’ blocking position during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Subedar Nadeem, Sepoy Saleem and Lance Naik Musawar. Four other soldiers were also injured. In June, two soldierswere martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire between a patrolling party of the security forces and a group of terrorists.

A statement from the ISPR said that the attack by terrorists took place 5 kilometres southeast of Ghariom near North Waziristan District and South Waziristan District boundary.

“Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced shahadat; while two other soldiers sustained injuries during the incident,” read the official statement issued by the military’s media wing.