KTH starts OPD services

PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) will start the out-patient department (OPD) services today (September 1) with a limited number of patients. The decision was taken by the Board of Governors, KTH, which restored elective services after March 24 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The OPD would have all strict SOPs, including the use of facemasks and one patient-one attended policy. There will be two screenings, one in the accident and emergency department and another in old OPD for men.