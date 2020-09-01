Soyem of ex-CM Sindh’s son held

SUKKUR: Soyem of late Syed Muzaffar Shah, son of ex-CM Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah and brother of PPP MNA Nafisa Shah, was held on Monday at the Jilani House in Khairpur. The Soyem was attended by politicians, parliamentarians and others. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Choudhry Manzoor, PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Pir Syed Fazul Shah, JUI-F Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Imtiaz Sheikh, Manzoor Hussain Wasan, Syed Nasir Shah, Sohail Anwar Sial, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and others attended the Quran Khawani and Fateha for the departed soul.