Police recover three kidnapped victims from Kashmore

SUKKUR: The Kashmore-Kandhkot Police have recovered three kidnapped persons from the Katcha areas of Kandhkot.

SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Syed Asad Raza told the journalists that the first among those recovered was Dharam Pal, who was kidnapped by the Katcha dacoits 12 days ago. The second person recovered from the clutches of the dacoits was Kehar Manghrio, who was kidnapped 10 days ago. SSP Raza said they have also recovered another abducted person, identified as Arbab Dahani from the Katcha area of Shallo, in Kashmore.

The police officer claimed of averting the kidnapping of an official of the Punjab Health Department Faisalabad, Muhammad Naveed, who had come to Kashmore to meet a girl. He said a gang of criminals of the Taighani tribe were allegedly involved in the kidnappings.

He said the modus operandi of most of the kidnappers involves a woman who phones and invites her victims to a specific place from where they are kidnapped by dacoits. The dacoits are merely using the woman to trap the victims, the police officer said. SSP Raza said the Kashmore Police have launched an operation to eliminate the criminals for which all the exit and entry points to the Katcha area were sealed.