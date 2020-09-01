Youm-e-Ashur observed across KP peacefully

PESHAWAR: The Youm-e-Ashur was observed peacefully across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security. The police and other forces had taken extraordinary security arrangements in the wake of threats of attacks. No untoward incident happened as the routes of processions were sealed in sensitive and most sensitive districts. Three alleged terrorist gangs were busted in Peshawar, Charsadda and Mohmand during Muharram. Cellular phone signals remained suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The mourning processions in Peshawar concluded in the inner city on 10th of Muharram (Youm-e-Ashur). Around 8,000 policemen were deployed in Peshawar for security as mourning processions and majalis concluded peacefully.

Talking to reporters at Khan Raziq Police Station on 10th Muharram, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi appreciated the efforts of police officials, personnel of other security forces and all those who helped in peaceful observance of the Ashura.

Most of the trade centres remained closed in Peshawar and other cities on the last two days of Ashura. The participants of Muharram processions were allowed to enter Imambargahs after body search and going through the walkthrough gates as part of the security arrangements.

All the mourning processions passed through the traditional routes where sabeels offering free cold drinks were set up at different places. Teams of the Rescue 1122 were also deployed at the routes of the processions to provide emergency treatment to the mourners.

MARDAN: The mourning processions were taken out from Imambargahs amid tight security. More than 950 policemen were deployed in sensitive areas. The police sealed Bank Road and Shamshi Road for traffic.

NOWSHERA: The processions were taken out from three Imambargahs in Nowshera, including Imambargah Saddar Bazaar, Imambargah Khattak Building and Imambargah Risalpur. District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain and Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Uzgan monitored the security arrangements. Up to 950 cops had been deployed while sniffer dogs were also used to look for explosives.

KOHAT: The participants of the processions passed through the traditional routes. Commissioner Kohat Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema reviewed the security arrangements. About 10,000 cops had been deployed for the security of the processions and Imambargahs.

HANGU: Strict security arrangements had been made to ensure the peaceful

observance of Muharram in the district. Around seven mourning processions were taken out from the various Imambargahs in Hangu, which had been declared the one of the most sensitive districts in KP.

The Hangu city had been sealed and the cellular phone service suspended to avert any untoward incident. Special control room had been set up to monitor the mourning procession through the closed-circuit television cameras.

PARACHINAR: The main mourning procession appeared from the central Imambargah in Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram, that had been declared the most sensitive districts in the province.

The processions passed through the traditional routes. The participants were allowed to join the processions after a thorough body search. The mourners performed self-flagellation and beat their chests. Majalis were held in Imambargahs to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.