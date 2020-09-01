Resolution against JUI legislator passed by KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani sent Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from South Waziristan Hasamuddin out of the House and ruled suspending his membership for a day.

The assembly passed a resolution with majority condemning the threatening words the lawmaker had used on the floor of the House on August 25. Giving his ruling, the speaker said that Hasamuddin deserved condemnation for threatening to blow up the assembly. He said nobody should be allowed to use such words. He said the entire House condemned the use of threatening words against the security agencies.

Utilizing his discretionary powers, the speaker ruled the MPA be taken out of the House for the remaining session of the day. The joint opposition except for the Awami National Party (ANP) protested the resolution and the speaker’s action, saying after an apology from the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) parliamentary leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman and without giving a chance to the MPA in question to clarify his position the action was an injustice.

The JUI members also staged a boycott from the House as a protest. Earlier, Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai raised the issue and demanded suspension of the MPA while Ziaullah Bangash moved the condemnation resolution, signed by Shaukat Yousafzai and Sardar Hussain Babak of the ANP.

JUI parliamentary leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman tendered an apology on the floor of the House and said the words used by his party MPA were not suitable and he condemned the use of such words. However, he said it should be known that why an elected public representative was forced to utter such words.

He said the member had suffered the in militancy as his father, who was a Member National Assembly (MNA), was martyred in targeted killing. “The JUI has a clear stance against militancy and terrorism,” he noted, adding that his party believed in democracy and Constitution. “We rendered great sacrifices in the war on terror and even our party chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and other leaders were targeted and attacked multiple times,” he added.