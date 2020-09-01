Swimming, boating, fishing banned in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has imposed ban on swimming, boating and fishing activities at both the reservoirs Rawal and Simly Dam as well as at Swan, Korang and other Nullahs in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall. “Some person indulge in fishing in Rawal Dam/Simly Dam, Swan, Korang Nullah and other Nullah in Islamabad which is extremely dangerous for human lives whereas incidents have also been reported in that regard,” said a notification.