September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020

Swimming, boating, fishing banned in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall

National

 
September 1, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has imposed ban on swimming, boating and fishing activities at both the reservoirs Rawal and Simly Dam as well as at Swan, Korang and other Nullahs in Islamabad due to heavy rainfall. “Some person indulge in fishing in Rawal Dam/Simly Dam, Swan, Korang Nullah and other Nullah in Islamabad which is extremely dangerous for human lives whereas incidents have also been reported in that regard,” said a notification.

