Tue Sep 01, 2020
September 1, 2020

RCB plants 4,000 saplings

National

 
September 1, 2020

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under its monsoon tree plantation drive ‘Plant for Pakistan’ has planted over 4,000 saplings of different species.

According to RCB spokesman, the plantation campaign was inaugurated here on Aug 13. Special stalls were set up at Food Street Saddar, Romi Park, Kohi-Noor Mills Green Belt, Golra Mor, EME College Green Belt, Westridge I, II and III, Peshawar Road, Saddar and in parks of the board to provide free of cost saplings to the citizens. He said teams were constituted to undertake plantation of fruits, flowers and shady trees at open places, along roads.

