KP CS seeks merit-based transfers, postings

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has directed all the administrative secretaries to ensure fair and merit-based transfers and postings of government servants in the province.

He said the government servants, who had spent two or more years while working on the same post should be transferred to other areas. The chief secretary issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries of all the departments at the Civil Secretariat here, said an official handout.

Earlier, the secretaries of various departments apprised the meeting about the progress made in light of the last committee meeting. The chief secretary asked departments to prepare concept papers for new schemes for the year 2020-21, so that they could start work on PC-1 of the project after approval of schemes.

He directed all administrative secretaries to take approval for new schemes of annual development programmes before October 31. The chief secretary said the approval of projects for the merged districts should be kept on top priority.

The meeting also raised the issue of reviewing the age relaxation option for government jobs. The meeting was informed that in the last five years, age relaxation has been provided to the candidates in 2000 cases.

The meeting decided to reconsider the age relaxation policy for candidates except Scheduled Castes and Backward areas. A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will formulate its recommendations within a month. The meeting also discussed the pending action in respect of cases received from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).