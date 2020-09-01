Two killed over land dispute in Tirah

BARA: Two persons were shot dead over a property dispute in Maidan area in Tirah valley of Bara tehsil on Monday, official sources said. They said that a jirga was in progress to patch up two rival groups named Arif Khan and Habib Khan in Bagh Markaz when they exchanged harsh words. As a result, Arif Khan and Usman Khan allegedly opened fire on Habib Khan and his cousin Muhammad Umar in Sarokha area, injuring them seriously. The accused managed to escape after committing the crimes. The police registered a case.