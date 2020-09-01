Condolence

close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
September 1, 2020

LAHORE: The mother-in-law of senior journalist and former president of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Zaheer Shahzad died here the other day. Her death was condoled by Lahore Press Club president Arshad Ansari, PUJ president Qamar Bhatti, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery president Ayaz Shuja, senior journalist Iqbal Bukhari and others. They also prayed for the departed soul.

