Demo against Cantt Board

KARACHI: The residents of upscale Clifton and Defence Housing Authority held a large protest outside the CBC office in DHA Phase-VI on Monday afternoon against the miserable failure of the cantonment board authorities to drain out the rainwater that has accumulated in their houses, streets, and neighbourhoods in the last five days.

Hundreds of houses in Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Ittehad and other phases of the DHA remained submerged under rainwater. Several phases of the DHA still don’t have power forcing a large number of residents to move to various hotels. The protesters gathered at the Cantonment Board, Clifton, on Monday afternoon with placards and raised slogans against its CEO Saleem Hassan Wattoo. They demanded removal of cantonment board CEO.