Tue Sep 01, 2020
September 1, 2020

LPG price hiked to Rs1.5 per kg

LAHORE: With the latest increase, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will now be available for Rs117 per kg in the open market, up from Rs115.50. Domestic cylinders will now cost Rs18 and commercial cylinders Rs73 per kg costlier than the previous price. In the provincial capital, the domestic cylinder filling will cost Rs1,382 and the commercial cylinder Rs5,319.

