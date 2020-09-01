PBC, HRCP, PFUJ condemn life threats to journalist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) strongly condemn the life threats against journalist Ahmad Noorani.

A statement issued by PBC Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, HRCP Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan and Secretary-General Harris Khalique, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfikar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, denounced a campaign against the journalist that declared him anti-state and agent of the enemy. The statement maintains that if anyone has any complaint against Mr Noorani they should approach the courts.

The bar, press, and civil society leadership urge upon the government to provide protection to Ahmad Noorani and investigate elements behind these threats to the journalist. They reminded the government that Noorani was brutally attacked a few years ago and the culprits went scot free.

“Freedom of expression is under more threat under this government than it was during the martial law regimes. We stand for freedom of expression and speech, and would resist any attempt to impose any curbs on them," the statement concluded.