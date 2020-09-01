Forensic audit of SOEs: Cabinet panel seeks details on AGP’s forensic audit expertise

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) Monday asked the authorities to submit details on availability of sufficient forensic audit expertise in the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), estimated cost in case of outsourcing, time duration and proposed list of loss-making entities for forensic audit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had passed instructions for carrying out a forensic audit of major SOEs that has been a major financial headache for the last 10 years. The most astonishing aspect of the financial management of these entities is that most of them have not conducted their audits for last four years.

However, the committee that was chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday suggested that before initiating the forensic audit, a detailed information would be needed whether the AGP had forensic audit expertise or we will need to outsource it, cost and time and list of those loss making entities to be forensically audited.

The committee advised that line Ministries/Divisions should be consulted for selection of companies, but may not be from a particular sector. He instructed that these proposals need to be finalized by the next meeting of the CCoSOEs.

After taking briefing on SOEs their privatization or retention with the government, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh directed that a list may be furnished with a new category that pinpoint entities whose ownership will be with the government while be operated by private sector. The committee asked that the list may be finalized till the next meeting. The committee also discussed a draft Law on SOEs. The committee asked that it may be further reviewed while taking consultation from line Ministries/Divisions and the Law Division.