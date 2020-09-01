MPs panel to discuss public petition of tormented lady

ISLAMABAD: In a rare development, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice will discuss on September 8 a public petition of one Mst Shehnaz Begum regarding murder of her two sons in the jurisdiction of Ludan police station in Vehari district.

The aggrieved lady has complained about lack of justice from police and petitioned the parliamentary forum to redress her grievance. The committee is expected to issue directions to the police to help the victim family without delay.

The body will also take up a number of proposed constitutional amendments and other bills, moved by private members, which, as per the past practice, are unexpected to be passed by Parliament.

The Senate Committee on Defence gets on Sept 8 a briefing on the steps being taken to strengthen the role of the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and allowing it full freedom of movement, as observed by the UN Secretary-General during his last visit to Islamabad. The panel, led by Walid Iqbal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be updated on the situation on the Line of Control (LoC).

The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights holding its session on Sept 3 has asked the Inspector General of the Frontier Corps (FC) to brief it on extrajudicial killing of Hayat Baloch, failures identified in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and actions taken in the wake of tragedy.

The Inspector General of Police of Balochistan will inform the forum, chaired by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, about the registration of the first information report (FIR) in Hayat Baloch’s case and outcome of inquiry so far.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general will report to the forum the actions taken on the complaint of online harassment by Romeena Khursheed Alam, member of the National Assembly. The committee will receive personal representation from Amina Masood Janjua.

The Vice Chancellor of the Capital University of Science and Technology will brief the body on the reasons for rustication of Usman Mahmood, a student of BCs. The deputy inspector general of police of Hazara will inform it about the torture inflicted upon one Shehryar.

The sub-panel of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, meeting on Sep 7, will evaluate the performance of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan with special focus on quality assurance of raw material and end products; registration of pharmaceutical companies and drugs and pricing of drugs.

The Standing committee on Industries and Production will on Sept 4 get briefing by the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases; production and export of fertilizer; storage and dealers’ networks; market stabilisation for farming community; refunds security deposits to dealers.