Sleep at work and get cash

BENGALURU: Usually, sleeping on the job will probably get you fired. Unless you work for this company, which pays you to sleep on the job!A Bengaluru-based company named Wakefit has come up with a sleep internship, in which a person will be paid Rs 1 lakh to sleep nine hours a night. Yes, you have read it right.Besides the handsome stipend, interns will be provided guidance by sleep experts, nutritionists..