close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 1, 2020

Sleep at work and get cash

National

 
September 1, 2020

BENGALURU: Usually, sleeping on the job will probably get you fired. Unless you work for this company, which pays you to sleep on the job!A Bengaluru-based company named Wakefit has come up with a sleep internship, in which a person will be paid Rs 1 lakh to sleep nine hours a night. Yes, you have read it right.Besides the handsome stipend, interns will be provided guidance by sleep experts, nutritionists..

Latest News

More From Pakistan