When Mahatma Gandhi refused to apologise to court for ‘contempt’

NEW DELHI: It was on April 13, 1919 that troops had opened fire at unarmed Indians at Jallianwala Bagh under the command of Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer. The then Governor of Punjab Michael O’Dwyer is remembered for his role in the formulation of Defence of India Act and in 1919 the Rowlatt Act.

The anti-Rowlatt Act agitation raged across the country and many were killed or injured, thousands were incarcerated in jails and millions participated and suffered in the Satyagraha Andolan called by the Congress.

On 22 April 1919, the District Judge of Ahmedabad BC Kennedy wrote a “private-official” missive to the Registrar of the Bombay High Court, informing him that two advocates, Kalidas J. Jhaveri and Jivanlal V. Desai had signed a pledge and, as per judge Kennedy, such an action was not in keeping with their responsibilities towards the court.

The Bombay High Court issued a notice to the duo on July 12, 1919, and a copy of the District Judge Kennedy’s letter was handed over to Jivanlal V. Desai, one of the advocates, who, in turn, gave a copy to the other respondent, Kalidas J. Jhaveri.

Advocate Kalidas J. Jhaveri handed over a copy of the letter to Mahatma Gandhi, then the Editor of Young India, whose publisher was Mahadev Desai. Mahatma Gandhi published the letter on the front page of Young India, under the provocative headline “O’Dwyerism in Ahmedabad”. On page 2, Mahatma Gandhi wrote an editorial saying that District judge Kennedy had betrayed himself as someone who was guilty of prejudging the issue, and had pronounced the judgement in advance. “His imputation would be ungentlemanly in a stranger and is unpardonable in his case,” he added.