Work launched on small dam in Karak

KARAK: Member of National Assembly Shahid Khan Khattak on Monday inaugurated the work on the Zeri small dam which would cost Rs 42.21 million.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, he said the funds had been released for the project. The lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said the dam would be constructed by the Irrigation Department, thus meeting a longstanding demand of the people of the area.

He said the small dam would be constructed in Zeri area of Mithakhel Union Council of the Karak district and the project would benefit the residents of union council Isak Chountra as well. The legislator hoped the scheme would resolve the drinking water problem as the water table would improve in the area with its completion. Shahid Khan Khattak said the construction of a small dam was the need of the hour because the people of the district were facing acute shortage of drinking water.

He cautioned that the problem would worsen in the days to come if measures were not taken right now. The lawmaker resolved to put the district on the path of development, adding other megaprojects were in the pipeline.