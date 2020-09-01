Statue of Canada’s first PM toppled

MONTREAL A statue of Canada’s first Prime Minister Sir John Macdonald was toppled in downtown Montreal by protesters marching in support of defunding police, government officials said. The incident occurred at the end of a peaceful march on Saturday when a group of people climbed the monument and pulled down the statue, causing the head to fly off, according to video posted on social media. Calls to defund the police have been growing across the United States and Canada, after a spate of violent incidents involving police. The death of Floyd, a Black man, while in custody of police in May sparked global protests about racial inequality and police brutality, and renewed pledges from some to fight racism.