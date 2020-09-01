close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

Inquiry into missing polio vaccine vials

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has initiated an inquiry into missing 95 vials of MOPV2 during recent polio campaign in district Mandi Bahauddin.

In a explanation seeking letter to Dr Muhammad Iftikhar (SMO/BS-18), DHO Preventive Services, District Health Authority, Dr Shakil Ahmad, DDHO, Phalia, Dr Khalid Abbas, DDHO, Mandi B’din and Dr Farrukh, DDHO, Malikwal, Mandi Bahauddin, the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi Bahauddin constituted an inquiry committee regarding missing of 95 vials of MOPV2 vaccine during recent polio campaign.

The competent authority has taken serious notice of supervisory negligence and poor monitoring of the distribution mechanism of the vials and leaving the important task at the mercy of Muhammad Arshad, a storekeeper.

