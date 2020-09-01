3 virus patients die in Punjab

LAHORE:Three Covid-19 patients died and 70 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last two days, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Monday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,198 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,769 in the province. Out of a total of 96,769 infections in Punjab, 93,989 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 13,364 tests have been conducted in the last two days, which raised the total number of tests to 949,080 in the province.