Police guarded 9,127 processions

LAHORE:Punjab police protected 9,127 processions and 36,464 Majalis, said IG Shoaib Dastgir. He commended all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs for ensuring best security arrangements in all districts of the province on Muharram 10. The IG said during the first ten days of Muharram, the Punjab police protected 9,127 processions and 36,464 Majalis, proving that the police were fully capable of tackling any challenge even in difficult situations. He said from constables to senior officers all police force including Elite, Punjab Highway Patrol, PC, Dolphin, Peru and traffic police while all departments of Punjab police deserve congratulations.

Despite the threats of corona, officers and personnel remained passionate on their duties with patriotic spirit. He said he was grateful to the scholars of all schools of thought, peace committees and all citizens and institutions for their full cooperation with the Punjab police.

The IG visited the control room of Central Police Office on Ashura and reviewed the latest situation and security arrangements of central processions of Muharram 10 and issued important instructions to RPOs and DPOs on wireless. The IG said that on Ashura, the police for the first time across the province monitored the central and sensitive processions of Ashura through drone cameras to keep an eye on terrorists and anti-social elements while ensuring effective use of modern technology. He said 114 drone cameras were used in all the districts of the province including Lahore. He said a crackdown was launched on those who spread religious hatred through social media and used insulting language against holy persons. Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against those who used abusive, ridiculous and religiously hateful material on social media. He said field formations of Punjab Police in all districts of the province along with Pak Army units and rangers conducted flag marches to create a sense of security among the citizens.

security: Youm-e-Ashura was observed in a peaceful manner as comprehensive security arrangements were made by the police.

The security of the city remained high alert as 52 special checkpoints were made at different areas of the city. Eight thousand police officers and officials including 14 SPs, 34 DSPs, 83 inspectors and 762 upper-subordinates performed duty to provide foolproof security to the mourners. The main procession of Ashura was taken out from Nisaar Haveli Mochi Gate which ended at Karbala Gamay Shah at Maghrib prayer. Community volunteers along with police officers performed checking and search duty. Ladies police as well as volunteers were also deputed at special checking cabins for body search of female participants.

emergency care: Punjab Emergency Service provided emergency care to 57,112 mourners while providing emergency cover to 3,139 events in Punjab on Muharram 10. Out of 56,260 mourners, who sustained injuries owing to flagellation, were provided dressings and appropriate first aid while 852 having severe injuries and deep cuts were shifted to hospitals for advanced medical care.

These views were expressed by DG Rescue while presiding over a post-Muharram review meeting at Rescue Headquarters here on Monday. All heads of wings from Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy were present. The meeting was informed over 11,000 rescuers, 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency and patient transfer ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles including specialised vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue service across Punjab.