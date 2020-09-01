Rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with light and scattered rain was observed in the city here Monday while Met office predicted more rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country. They predicted that rain, wind, thundershowers are expected in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Chhor 82, Mithi 73, Mohen-Jo-Daro 34, Badin 29, Thatta 15, Jacobabad 08, Padidan 07, Larkana, Hyderabad 06, Rohri 05, Sukkur 04, Shaheed Benazirabad 01, Islamabad (Saidpur 50, Bokra 16, Airport, Golra 11, Zero Point 06), Mangla 44, Jhelum 34, Kot Addu 23, Okara 18, Sialkot (City 16, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 10, Chaklala 03), Murree 07.