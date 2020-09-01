close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

State land reclaimed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

LAHORE:District administration retrieved more than three-kanal state land by demolishing a marquee on it here on Monday. Officials said Shalimar AC conducted a demolition operation with the help of police, anti-corruption and revenue officials. They said the operation took four hours and more than three-kanal state land was retrieved.

