State land reclaimed

LAHORE:District administration retrieved more than three-kanal state land by demolishing a marquee on it here on Monday. Officials said Shalimar AC conducted a demolition operation with the help of police, anti-corruption and revenue officials. They said the operation took four hours and more than three-kanal state land was retrieved.