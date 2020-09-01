No one should indulge in politics over Karachi: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar will visit Karachi on Tuesday (today) with members of the business community and charity organisations.

With the collaboration of “Friends of Pakistan’’ special package will be given to 10 thousand deserving families for the restoration of houses damaged by floods and torrential rains of Karachi.

This was announced at a press conference on Monday at Governor which was addressed by Governor Ch Sarwar, Chairman of Friends of Pakistan-Gohar Ejaz and Amjad Saqib- the Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation.

The governor on the occasion said that with the collaboration of charity organisations we will provide financial assistance and ration to distressed families of Karachi and Sindh. He said that following the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will visit Karachi, Badin, and other districts that have been affected by floods with representatives from Friends of Pakistan and other charity organisations.

Responding to a question, he said he will also meet Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh. We will also approach other charity organisations to help us in carrying out relief activities. If leaders of Punjab visit Sindh during this crisis, it should be appreciated because it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to help their brothers and sisters who have been affected by floods, he said.

We are going to provide relief to flood affectees in Karachi and Sindh upon the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also pay a visit to Karachi soon, he added.

He said all federal organisations are playing their role in relief activities for flood affectees in Karachi and Sindh. No one should indulge in politics over this matter. We will try to extend relief activities for flood affectees just like we did during the Corona crisis. Friends of Pakistan will provide financial assistance for the restoration of ten thousand houses damaged by floods. All these relief activities have nothing to do with politics, our aim is to help those who are in desperate need of it, the governor said.

On this occasion, Gohar Ejaz said, “During coronavirus crisis, we pledged that we will not let anyone go to bed hungry and now we are going to Karachi so that we can help those families who have been affected by torrential rains or floods. Amjad Saqib said, “We are going to Karachi to provide relief to deserving families under the leadership of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.