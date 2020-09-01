Three die of COVID-19, 80 more test positive

Three more people died of COVID-19 in Sindh during the past 24 hours, while another 80 people tested positive for the disease, said a health official on Monday.

“Six people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Pakistan, three of whom died at different health facilities in Sindh. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection has reached 6,294 in the country and 2,401 in the province,” said a National Emergency Operations Centre official.

The official said that 213 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, raising the country’s total cases to 295,849. Eighty, or 38 per cent, of the fresh cases were reported in Sindh, raising the province’s total cases to 129,348. Breaking down the three new deaths of Sindh, the official said two of the people were on life support but they lost their lives during treatment, while one passed away during self-isolation.